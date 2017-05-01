New Magnetic Fields Album Is A Stephin Merritt Memoir

The Magnetic Fields formed in 1989 in the Boston area. Their seminal CD, "69 Love Songs" made them the darlings of rock critics a decade later. The band is fronted by lead singer, song writer, and producer Stephin Merritt.

It's not a band that most people have heard of. But for those familiar with their work, just the mention of their name can cause some serious swooning.

Two years ago, Merritt turned 50 and was challenged to write a song for each year of his life. The resulting new album, "50 Song Memoir," includes the song "'78 The Blizzard of '78" in which Merritt tells of a time when he and his mother lived at Karma Choling, a Zen Buddhist retreat in Barnet, Vermont.

