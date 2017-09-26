Related Program: 
VPR News

New Medical Marijuana Dispensary Will Use Retail For R&D

By 59 minutes ago
  • The co-founders of the Phytoscience Institute, Willy Cats-Baril, Dr. Kalev Freeman, Monique McHenry, Tom Grace and Robin Grace, from left, say they started the firm to improve medical cannabis research. The institute won a license to open a dispensary.
    The co-founders of the Phytoscience Institute, Willy Cats-Baril, Dr. Kalev Freeman, Monique McHenry, Tom Grace and Robin Grace, from left, say they started the firm to improve medical cannabis research. The institute won a license to open a dispensary.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

The Phytoscience Institute in Waterbury won a license last week to become the state's fifth medical marijuana dispensary.  Competition for the new dispensary license was fierce, with five applicants vying for the coveted registration certificate. But the CEO of the winning cannabis research firm says he doesn't expect to profit from the dispensaries themselves.

Audio for this story will be posted.

“The dispensaries will allow us to research and develop products that have proven therapeutic effects,” says Phytoscience CEO William Cats-Baril. “Those may then become important sources of revenue for us.” 

Cats-Baril says the real business opportunity for those products will come outside Vermont, where he sees a growing market for the patented THC formulations that Phytoscience specializes in.

“There’s a tremendous amount of variation in quality, in content, in potency,” Cats-Baril says of the existing medical cannabis market. “And we felt there was a very important role for someone like Phytoscience Institute to play in ensuring quality and safety.”

According to Cats-Baril, the Institute has focused on developing THC-infused pills and other products for treatment of specific ailments during the last two years.

Now, the institute plans to bring its products to market at dispensaries in Bennington and St. Albans. Cats-Baril says those dispensaries can help Phytoscience develop patents and licenses that could one day have a broad market outside Vermont.

“For the first couple of years, it’s going to be investment, and it’s not going to be actually a profitable venture,” Cats-Baril says. “The model for us is to break even or make little bit of money on the dispensaries.”

Tags: 
Marijuana
Public Safety
Government & Politics
Economy
Business
VPR News

Related Content

Think Tank Wants To Make Vermont The Home Of Cannabis R&D

By Nov 17, 2015
The co-founders of the Phytoscience Institute, Willy Cats-Baril, Dr. Kalev Freeman, Monique McHenry, Tom Grace and Robin Grace, from left, say they started the firm to improve medical cannabis research. The institute won a license to open a dispensary.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

In 1996, California became the first state to legalize medical marijuana. Eleven years ago, Vermont followed suit. But doctors still know surprisingly little about the pharmacology of cannabis. And a Vermont-based think-tank is hoping to transform the industry by applying new scientific rigor to an old drug.

'Leave Medical Marijuana States Alone': Leahy Warns Trump Administration

By Aug 2, 2017
Sen. Patrick Leahy is sponsoring a plan to prevent the Trump Administration from cracking down on states that allow medical marijuana.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Sen. Patrick Leahy is leading an effort in the U.S. Senate to prevent the Trump Administration from cracking down on states that have legalized the use of medical marijuana.

What Governor Scott's Marijuana Commission Might Tell Us

By & Sep 15, 2017
Governor Phil Scott has created a special marijuana advisory commission.
Jim Mone / Associated Press/File

Governor Phil Scott created a special marijuana advisory commission to review a number of key issues surrounding the legalization of marijuana in Vermont. Neal Goswami, bureau chief at the Vermont Press Bureau, told Vermont Edition how the commission's report, to be issued in December of next year, could affect the legalization debate.