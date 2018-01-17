Related Program: 
A New Plan Could Reshape Both Mental Health And Corrections In Vermont

2 hours ago
  Northwest State Correctional Facility, shown in this 2008 file photo, would be closed as part of the new proposal.
    Northwest State Correctional Facility, shown in this 2008 file photo, would be closed as part of the new proposal.
    Toby Talbot / AP File

The Agency of Human Services has released a plan for a massive new “campus-style” facility in northwestern Vermont that could reshape the state’s mental health and corrections systems. We’re talking about the proposal and how it would work.

The proposal is for a 925-bed corrections facility in Franklin County. The pitch is: it would free up room in the mental health system for people who need psychiatric care, and also eventually allow the state to bring many prisoners housed out of state back to Vermont.

We're joined by Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille, Mental Health Commissioner Melissa Bailey and Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net. If you have experiences with either the mental health system or corrections in the state, we'd like to hear your perspective.

Broadcast Wednesday, Jan. 17 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mental Health Week: Psychiatric Crisis In Hospital ERs

By & Mar 20, 2017
Copley Hospital

People who are suffering psychiatric episodes can end up in the emergency rooms of community hospitals, where doctors and nurses say they are not equipped to provide the treatment these patients need. As Vermont Edition begins a week-long exploration of mental health care in Vermont, we look at the problem of emergency psychiatric care.

Vermonters In Mental Health Crisis Can Now Text For Support

By & Dec 1, 2016
chaluk / iStock.com

Vermonters have a new way of reaching help when they are having a mental health crisis: the Crisis Text Line. People can text the initials "VT" to the number 741741 and a trained crisis counselor will respond within 5 minutes.

Moving Our Out-Of-State Prisoners, Again

By & May 31, 2017
fhogue / iStock

Just two years after Vermont's out-of-state prisoners were moved to a private facility in Michigan operated by GEO Group, they'll be on the move again. They're about to be re-located to a state-run prison in Pennsylvania.