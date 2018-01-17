A New Plan Could Reshape Both Mental Health And Corrections In Vermont

The Agency of Human Services has released a plan for a massive new “campus-style” facility in northwestern Vermont that could reshape the state’s mental health and corrections systems. We’re talking about the proposal and how it would work.

The proposal is for a 925-bed corrections facility in Franklin County. The pitch is: it would free up room in the mental health system for people who need psychiatric care, and also eventually allow the state to bring many prisoners housed out of state back to Vermont.

We're joined by Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille, Mental Health Commissioner Melissa Bailey and Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard.

