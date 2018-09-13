Related Program: 
America On The Line

New Programs On VPR: Examining The 'Why?' & 'How?' Of Political Currents Ahead Of Midterm Elections

By 47 minutes ago
  • Jonathan Capehart standing outdoors.
    Jonathan Capehart will host a weeknight convening of political topics called "America On The Line." VPR will air this WNYC program Monday through Thursday at 9 p.m. starting Sept. 17 until Nov. 6.
    Billy Graves

Because of the high interest in this year's mid-term elections, VPR will carry two short-run programs that delve into top-of-mind political topics. These new shows will run through the mid-term elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Beginning Sept. 17, tune in Monday through Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. for a new program from WNYC called America On The Line with award-winning journalist, Jonathan Capeheart.

And on Saturdays at noon, VPR will carry The Politics Show from NPR. The program will feature reporters who cover politics from a number of different perspectives.

Listen for in-depth conversation and analysis at these on-air gatherings for everyday Americans to examine the "why?" and "how?" of political currents at one of the most explosive and divisive periods in our history.

America On The Line is live each weeknight at 8 p.m. VPR will air it one hour later at 9 p.m., and you can add your voice to this nightly national conversation by calling 844-745-TALK (8255) or via Twitter using #AOTL.

If you're looking for VPR's regular nightly line-up of programs, like Reveal, The Moth and NEXT from the New England News Collaborative, you can find them as part of our weekend schedule. The TED Radio Hour will return in November.

