New Public Service Board Chairman Looks To Improve Public Partipation

Last week, Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of attorney Anthony Roisman as chairman of the Public Service Board. 

Roisman will start that new role on June 12.

The three member quasi-judicial board is charged with approving the siting of energy projects and overseeing public utilities.

Roisman is a longtime environmental lawyer; he has been involved in proceedings before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and has represented a number of residents fighting against industrial wind projects in Vermont.

VPR spoke to Roisman how he would approach his new role.

"My primary goal is to make sure that we reach sound decisions, that the public and the regulated utilities and the other stakeholders have had a full and fair opportunity to participate ... and that at the end of the day our decisions are considered to be fair," Roisman told VPR.

