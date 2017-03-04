New Releases By Old Favorites, A Hint of St. Patrick's Days To Come, And Farewell To The BGP !

Brand new recordings by Rhiannon Giddens (of Carolina Chocolate Drops fame) and Brit folk rock icons Steeleye Span, and a fond farewell to Vermont's Bluegrass Gospel Project, calling it quits with a show in Vergennes this week after 16 years.

This program will air on Sunday March 5th from 7 - 10 pm

This week's calendar announcements:

Ladysmith Black Mabazo will be performing at the Flynn Center in Burlington on Friday March 10th

Red Baraat will by playing at Nectar’s in Burlington on Friday March 10th

The Vermont Celtic band O'Hanleigh will be playing at White River Arts in Randolph on Sunday March 12th at 3 p.m.

There will be a Family Contra Dance on Friday March 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Tunbridge Town Hall. This dance features live music; all dances are taught, and beginners are always welcome.

Gypsy Reel kick off their St Patrick’s celebrations in Springfield on Friday March 10th at the newly refurbished Tavern at the Hartness House between 6pm and 9pm.

The Dave Keller Band will be at the Bear’s Den at Burke Mountain on Saturday March 11th at 3 p.m.

Si Kahn will be performing at the Old Labor Hall in Barre on Monday March 13th in memory of his friend and long-time Barre Historical Society/Labor Hall president Chet Briggs. He'll be joined by songwriter-activist-organizer Joe Jencks.

Patrick Fitzsimmons and friends will be performing for the Burnham Music Series at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday, March 11th at 7:30 p.m.

We Banjo 3 will be playing their first Vermont concert ever at the Barre Opera House on Saturday March 11th

The Bluegrass Gospel Project will perform their final farewell concert at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday March 11th.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday March 11th with Andy Davis calling and with music by Aaron Marcus, Hollis Easter, and Joanne Garton.

PEI band Vishten will be performing at the Chandler mainstage in Randolph on Saturday evening March 11th.