New Report Details Racial Data In Vermont Police Stops

By & 55 minutes ago
  • Data on Burlington police stops was released in April. On Monday, UVM will release data on 28 other police departments.
    Angela Evancie / VPR

On Monday morning, a UVM researcher is releasing a trove of data on police traffic stops from more than two dozen local police departments in Vermont. The push to compile data like this is driven by the concern that racial bias puts disproportionate police attention on people of color.

On the next Vermont Edition, we'll unpack the data with the lead researcher, Stephanie Seguino.  Her report looks at police stops for the 29 largest police departments in the state.

Plus, we'll learn about a South Burlington startup that's building propulsion systems for tiny satellites. Ryan McDevitt of GreenScale Technologies joins us to explain more.

Broadcast live on Monday, January 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

