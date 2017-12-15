Related Programs: 
New Report Says Vermont Needs To Make Changes To Universal Pre-K

By 51 minutes ago

A new report says the state needs to make changes to the universal pre-kindergarten law.

Since 2015, Vermont families have been able to use public money to pay for up to 10 hours per week of pre-K programming.

Agency of Education deputy secretary Amy Fowler says school districts, which administer the program, have had a hard time.

"I don't think people anticipated the variation that would exist between supervisory unions and their different methods of doing bill payments and invoicing and contracts," Fowler said.

A new report says the Agency of Education should standardize the billing process, as well as clarify the qualification standards.

