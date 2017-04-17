New Report Shows Decline In Vermont's Forest Birds

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies tracked local forest birds for a 25-year period and has now released an extensive study of the data. One overall finding of this new report was a more than 14 percent decline in the forest bird population in the study areas.

Steve Faccio joined Vermont Edition Monday to elaborate on the findings, including a breakdown of which bird species experienced declines and which ones had increasing or stable populations. Faccio is lead author of the report, a conservation biologist and director of the forest bird monitoring program at the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

