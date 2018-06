There's a new vaccine available for shingles, a disease caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. It's significantly more effective, and for a longer length of time, than the old vaccine. And if you're an adult between the ages of 50 and 64, the state will pay for you to get it.

Vermont Edition checked in with Christine Finley, immunization program manager for the Vermont Health Department.

