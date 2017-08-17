New Spent Fuel Pad At Vermont Yankee Passes Federal Inspection

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says a new dry cask storage facility at Vermont Yankee passed a federal inspection.

NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan says inspectors were in Vernon in May and July to oversee the construction of second cement pad that will hold dry cask storage units for Vermont Yankee's spent nuclear fuel.

"We wanted to be completely satisfied that this pad, which will hold casks filled with spent nuclear fuel, will meet all of the necessary safety specifications," Sheehan said. "Ultimately, we found that they passed those tests."

The NRC released an inspection report this week on the site visits.

According to the report a team of federal inspectors interviewed personnel and reviewed the procedures and records connected to the construction.

The report says inspectors walked on the site to make sure the new pad "complied with licensee-approved drawings, specifications, procedures and other associated documents," and that the work met safety standards.

Federal inspectors were on hand while the concrete was prepared and poured, the report says, and returned later to "verify that the work was implemented in accordance with approved specifications and procedures."

Sheehan says inspectors also reviewed the fuel transfer program and were on hand while some of the spent fuel was being moved into the first cement storage unit, which is already in operation.

He says those inspectors also reported no significant findings.

The Vermont Public Service Board approved the second storage unit about a year ago.

The owner of Vermont Yankee wants to sell the shuttered nuclear reactor to the demolition company NorthStar Services. Entergy is seeking federal and state approval for the sale.

