A "rape kit" is a forensic medical exam that is done by highly trained nurses. Vermont has only 53 forensic nurses, and that means in some communities, when a victim goes to an emergency room after an assault, there isn't a nurse there who is trained to collect a rape kit.

This week, Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law that encourages hospitals and nurses to creates pools of on-call services, so that victims can receive immediate care when they arrive at a hospital requesting a forensic exam.