New Vt. GOP Leader On The Party's Priorities

The Vermont Republican Party has a new executive director. Jack Moulton replaced Jeff Bartley, who stepped down suddenly in January after three years in the position.

Moulton is not a name well known to Vermonters, Republican or otherwise. He previously was on the campaign staff of New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Jack Moulton spoke with Vermont Edition about his background in politics and his plans for the Vermont GOP.

