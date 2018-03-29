Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

New Vt. GOP Leader On The Party's Priorities

By & 32 minutes ago
  • Jack Moulton succeeds Jeff Bartley as the Vermont Republican Party's executive director.
    Jack Moulton succeeds Jeff Bartley as the Vermont Republican Party's executive director.
    Vermont Republican Party, Courtesy

The Vermont Republican Party has a new executive director. Jack Moulton replaced Jeff Bartley, who stepped down suddenly in January after three years in the position.

Moulton is not a name well known to Vermonters, Republican or otherwise. He previously was on the campaign staff of New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Jack Moulton spoke with Vermont Edition about his background in politics and his plans for the Vermont GOP.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Republican Party

Related Content

What's Next For The Vermont GOP? Chairman David Sunderland Explains

By & Jan 8, 2015
Angela Evancie / VPR

This morning, state lawmakers re-elected Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin to a third term in office. That’s likely no surprise to many political observers, as the Vermont Legislature is controlled by Democrats.

But what has been surprising is how close Republican Scott Milne came to winning that race. Republicans also picked up seats in the Legislature in November, after 14 years of losing ground there.

It’s been a wild ride for the Vermont State Republican Party over the last two months and the party’s Chairman, David Sunderland, joined VPR to talk about what’s next. 

GOP Cries Foul As Vermont House Moves Forward With Second Recount In Local Race

By Feb 2, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A decision by House lawmakers to conduct a second recount in a close House race in Orange County has drawn condemnation from Republicans in Montpelier and criticism from town clerks across the state.