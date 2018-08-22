From The New World To A World Of New Releases

Previews of next weekend's New World Festival in Randolph, some more choice new releases, and a few more rare and glorious tracks from Aretha Franklin.

This program will air on Sunday August 26th from 7 - 10 p.m. This week's calendar announcements:

The New World Festival in Randolph on Sunday September 2nd will feature, among many others, Cantrip, Le Vent du Nord, John Doyle, Natalie Haas and Yann Falquet, Connla, and Night Tree.

Burlington songwriter Dave Richardson will be playing on Monday August 27th at the Lamp Club Light Shop in Burlington at 9:30 p.m.

There will be a Bulgarian Dance Extravaganza on Sunday, Sept 2nd at the Evening Star Grange in Dummerston Center featuring a dance party with live music by the internationally acclaimed group Bulgarika. Events begin at 3 p.m., and for more information please call 802-257-9513.

The Suicide Six Baselodge Bluegrass Festival featuring the Hot Flannel All-Stars with Papi Biondo and Patrick Ross along with Deadgrass will be held on Friday August 31st at 6:30 p.m.

Night Tree will be the featured act this month at the Ripton Community Coffee House on Saturday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 pm.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on Saturday September 1st, featuring Jean Gorrindo calling with the band Cloud Ten. The place is Peterboroough’s historic Town House, and dancing begins at 8 p..m.

There will be a house concert at 10 Swayze Rd in Tunbridge sponsored by Froggy Bottom Guitars on Wednesday, 7:30 pm August 29th. The band is the Minneapolis-based trio Mama Caught Fire. Seating is limited. Please call 802-889-3383 OR 802-793-3967 for reservations. Please email <froggy@froggybottomguitars> for directions.

The Labor Day dawn dance at the Gibson-Aiken center in downtown Brattleboro draws up to 400 contra dancers from across the region and features three different bands and callers. The dancing begis at 8:00 pm and goes until until 7:00 am. This year features bands Great Bear, Cloud Ten, and Buddy System. Tickets are available online and at the door, visit www.dawndance.org, call 802-451-0822 or email info@dawndance.org for more information.

Vermont bluesman Chris Kleeman will be performing solo at Three Tomatoes Trattoria in Lebanon, NH on Friday August 31st from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

The Vermont trio Daddy Longlegs will perform a noon concert in Burlington’s City Hall Park on Wednesday August 29th.

