The New Yorker Radio Hour — Tell Us What You Think!

  • Tune into VPR's test run of The New Yorker Radio Hour on Sunday mornings and let us know what you think.
    Courtesy WNYC | Illustration: Anna Ste. Marie / WNYC

VPR's test run of The New Yorker Radio Hour begins July 30 and we want to know how you like it! Take a listen to the program Sunday morning at 11 and let us know what you think.

Host David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine's award-winning writers in an hour that will delight and inform. It's a mix of profiles, storytelling and conversations about issues that matter. You'll also hear bursts of humor from the magazine's Shouts and Murmers page!

The New Yorker Radio Hour brings the magazine's standard of excellence in journalism to public radio. It is produced in collaboration with WNYC radio in New York. Remnick has been editor of The New Yorker since 1998.

VPR will be piloting the program for six Sundays at 11 a.m. July 30 through September 3, 2017. We want to know how you feel about it to help us determine if it is a good fit for VPR's program schedule! Please take a moment to complete our survey and let us know what you think.

New Program: Milk Street Radio With Chris Kimball

By Jun 22, 2017
Milk Street Radio Host Chris Kimball stands in the kitchen at Milk Street headquarters in Boston.
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street, courtesy

Our listeners have spoken! Through a survey and in dozens of emails, scores of VPR listeners told us they love Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio!  It will now have a permanent home on our program schedule Sunday afternoons at 2!

The Dinner Party Download — Tell Us What You Think!

By Jun 28, 2017
Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano are hosts of 'The Dinner Party Download.''
American Public Media, courtesy / American Public Media

VPR is conducting a test run of The Dinner Party Download  and we want to know what you think. Listen Saturday afternoon at 3 and take our survey.

Milk Street Radio — Tell Us What You Think!

By May 3, 2017
Milk Street

Starting this Sunday, Milk Street Radio With Christopher Kimball will air several weeks on VPR for a test run. It’s a new program that seeks to change the way we think about food by exploring culture and cooking around the world. We’re asking you to take a listen and respond to our survey to let us know what you think.