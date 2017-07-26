The New Yorker Radio Hour — Tell Us What You Think!

VPR's test run of The New Yorker Radio Hour begins July 30 and we want to know how you like it! Take a listen to the program Sunday morning at 11 and let us know what you think.

Host David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine's award-winning writers in an hour that will delight and inform. It's a mix of profiles, storytelling and conversations about issues that matter. You'll also hear bursts of humor from the magazine's Shouts and Murmers page!

The New Yorker Radio Hour brings the magazine's standard of excellence in journalism to public radio. It is produced in collaboration with WNYC radio in New York. Remnick has been editor of The New Yorker since 1998.

VPR will be piloting the program for six Sundays at 11 a.m. July 30 through September 3, 2017. We want to know how you feel about it to help us determine if it is a good fit for VPR's program schedule! Please take a moment to complete our survey and let us know what you think.