Newport Helmet Manufacturer Plans To Add Up To 100 Jobs

A Northeast Kingdom helmet manufacturer expects to add up to 100 new jobs, thanks to a contract with the U.S. Army.

Revision Military's new helmets are made from polyethylene instead of Kevlar, which the company says makes them significantly lighter, while providing equivalent ballistic protection.

Spokesperson Kelly Krayewsky says 106 people currently work at Revision Military’s Newport plant, and that number could go up significantly.

"It looks as though we will start production sometime around this summer," says Krayewsky. "And, really depending on how the actual orders come from the U.S. Army, we're looking to hire an additional 50 to 100 people in order to meet that demand."

Krayewsky says, in addition to manufacturing positions, Revision is also looking to hire supervisors, managers, technicians and engineers.