Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Newport Helmet Manufacturer Plans To Add Up To 100 Jobs

By 36 minutes ago

A Northeast Kingdom helmet manufacturer expects to add up to 100 new jobs, thanks to a contract with the U.S. Army.

Revision Military's new helmets are made from polyethylene instead of Kevlar, which the company says makes them significantly lighter, while providing equivalent ballistic protection.

Spokesperson Kelly Krayewsky says 106 people currently work at Revision Military’s Newport plant, and that number could go up significantly.

"It looks as though we will start production sometime around this summer," says Krayewsky. "And, really depending on how the actual orders come from the U.S. Army, we're looking to hire an additional 50 to 100 people in order to meet that demand."

Krayewsky says, in addition to manufacturing positions, Revision is also looking to hire supervisors, managers, technicians and engineers.

Tags: 
VPR News
Public Post
The Vermont Economy
Northeast Kingdom
The Frequency

Related Content

Despite Resort Sale, AIG Plans To Keep Annual Summit In Stowe

By Mar 17, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This week’s winter storm came at the perfect time for a group that has been skiing and riding in mid-March at Stowe Mountain Resort for over a quarter-century. This week is the annual winter summit for insurance giant AIG and some special guests.

Central Vermont Towns Vote To Help Fund Bridge For Cross Vermont Trail

By Mar 10, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

On Town Meeting Day, four central Vermont communities allocated money to build a recreational bridge over the Winooski River. It's a project of the Cross Vermont Trail Association, which has been working to create a recreational trail network across central Vermont since the early 1990s.

For Dedicated Athletes, School Choice Provides Access To Elite Sports Academies

By Feb 20, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Among the dozens of independent schools in Vermont that accept public students through the state's school choice system, none are more specialized than the winter academies. The oldest of these institutions is Burke Mountain Academy.

All Star Student Musicians Provide Entertainment In The Northeast Kingdom

By Feb 10, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

When a group of parents in the Northeast Kingdom perceived a lack of commitment to musical education in their public school, they decided to do something about it. So they started a band. 