News And Brews: Exploring Vermont's Dairy Culture

Agriculture and the environment are fundamental to Vermont's politics, economy and daily life. For VPR's next News & Brews, we'll take you on a deep dive into dairy farming with VPR's Investigative Reporter, Emily Corwin, and Vermont Edition's Jane Lindholm and Ric Cengeri.

Join us on Thursday, April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. in VPR's Stetson Studio One at our Colchester studios in Fort Ethan Allen. We'll explore the stories of local farmers and talk with the experts about the culture of farming, the business of agriculture and its impact on the environment.

Cash bar and concession provided by Skinny Pancake and Love Local Catering. Doors open at 5:00 for beverages and snacks; program begins at 6:00.

News & Brews gives you a chance to grab a drink with your favorite reporters, ask questions and discuss the issues that matter to you.

Emily reports and edits investigative stories for VPR. She arrived in Vermont by way of New Hampshire Public Radio. There, she covered criminal justice issues, water contamination and the New Hampshire primary, among other things. When she's not working, she enjoys cross country skiing and biking.

Jane joined VPR in 2007 to expand Vermont Edition from a weekly pilot into the flagship daily newsmagazine it is today. She has been recognized with regional and national awards for interviewing and use of sound. In 2016 she started the nationally recognized But Why, which takes questions from kids all over the world and finds interesting people to answer them.

Ric is a Vermont Edition producer. Prior to joining VPR in 2007, Ric was the morning show host at WNCS in Montpelier. Before that, he hosted the morning show at WOXY in Oxford, Ohio. Interwoven with his radio experience, Ric has been a senior copy writer and account supervisor for McGuire & Associates, a Florida-based advertising agency. He has also taught media writing classes at Miami University.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID for any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking is available at VPR, but spaces are limited so please arrive on time.