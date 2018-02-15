News And Brews: A Legislative Half-Time Huddle With VPR's Capital Bureau Reporters

We’re coming up on the midpoint of the legislative session, and there are many complex issues in play. For the lowdown on what’s going on at the Statehouse, join us for News & Brews: Legislative Half-Time Huddle.

Join us on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in VPR's Stetson Studio One at our Colchester studios in Fort Ethan Allen. Our Statehouse reporters Bob Kinzel and Pete Hirschfeld will discuss everything from water quality to property taxes to minimum wage and more! Bring your questions!

Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Reserve your seats here. Beverages courtesy of Fluid Bar Service.

News & Brews gives you a chance to grab a drink with your favorite reporters, ask questions and discuss the issues that matter to you.

Bob is a veteran Vermont journalist, specializing in political reporting. He is based in VPR’s Capital Bureau located across the street from Vermont’s Statehouse. Prior to joining VPR full time in 2002, Bob ran the Vermont News Service for 21 years. The service provided daily local news for eleven stations, including VPR. Bob started the News Service following a stint as news director for WNCS.

Peter Hirschfeld covers state government and the Vermont Legislature. He is based in VPR’s Capital Bureau located across the street from Vermont’s Statehouse. Hirschfeld has covered the Statehouse since 2009. Before joining VPR in 2014 he was bureau chief for the Rutland Herald and Times Argus. He began his career in 2003, working as a local sports reporter and copy editor at the Times Argus.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID for any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking is available at VPR, but spaces are limited so please arrive on time.