News And Brews: The Milk, The Land, The Future

Agriculture and the environment are fundamental to Vermont's politics, economy and daily life. Join us at VPR's next News & Brews event Thursday, April 5 to go on a deep dive into dairy farming with VPR's Investigative Reporter, Emily Corwin, Senior Reporter, John Dillon, and Vermont Edition producer, Ric Cengeri.

Join us on Thursday, April 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in VPR's Stetson Studio One at our Colchester studios in Fort Ethan Allen. We'll explore the stories of local farmers and talk with the experts about the culture of farming, the business of agriculture and its impact on the environment.

Cash bar and concession provided by Skinny Pancake and Love Local Catering. Doors open at 5:30 for beverages and snacks; program begins at 6:00.

Tickets are free but space is limited. Please reserve your tickets here.

About VPR's News & Brews Events

News & Brews gives you a chance to grab a drink with your favorite reporters, ask questions and discuss the issues that matter to you.

Get the latest details and let others know you're coming - RSVP and share this event on Facebook!

More About Emily Corwin

Emily reports and edits investigative stories for VPR. She arrived in Vermont by way of New Hampshire Public Radio. There, she covered criminal justice issues, water contamination and the New Hampshire primary, among other things. When she's not working, she enjoys cross country skiing and biking.

More About John Dillon

A veteran Vermont reporter, John joined VPR in 2001. Previously, John was a staff writer for the Sunday Times Argus and the Sunday Rutland Herald, responsible for breaking stories and in-depth features on local issues. He has also served as Communications Director for the Vermont Health Care Authority and Bureau Chief for UPI in Montpelier. John was honored with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2007 for his reporting on VPR. He was the lead reporter for a VPR series on climate change that in 2008 won a national Edward R. Murrow award for continuing coverage. In 2009, John's coverage of an asbestos mine in northern Vermont was recognized with a regional investigative reporting award from the Radio-Television News Directors Association.

More About Ric Cengeri

Ric is a Vermont Edition producer. Prior to joining VPR in 2007, Ric was the morning show host at WNCS in Montpelier. Before that, he hosted the morning show at WOXY in Oxford, Ohio. Interwoven with his radio experience, Ric has been a senior copy writer and account supervisor for McGuire & Associates, a Florida-based advertising agency. He has also taught media writing classes at Miami University.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

You will be required to provide ID for any alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will also be available.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Parking is available at VPR, but spaces are limited so please arrive on time.