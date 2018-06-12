News & Brews: Decoding The Russia Probe

By 1 hour ago
  • VPR's next News & Brews features Garrett Graff, journalist, historian and Robert Mueller's biographer. He will discuss the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election with Morning Edition Host, Mitch Wertlieb.
The Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election has dominated the news cycle.  If you’ve found yourself struggling to keep track of all the lawyers, links, testimonies and indictments, you’re not alone. Wouldn’t it be great to sit down with a national expert and a cold beverage to get it all sorted out?  

Burlington resident Garrett Graff will be our guest for our next News & Brews event on Thursday, June 21. Graff is a journalist and historian who has written extensively on the life and work of Robert Mueller for more than a decade. Since Mueller was appointed Special Counsel to the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Graff—who wrote the only biography of Mueller and his time at the FBI—has covered the case closely and been interviewed on Fresh Air, All Things Considered, PBS NewsHour, CNN, and elsewhere. He also wrote the cover story of the current issue of WIRED magazine, about Mueller's time in combat in Vietnam.

Join Graff and Morning Edition Host Mitch Wertlieb on June 21 at 6 p.m. in VPR's Stetson Studio One at our Colchester headquarters. They’ll break down the puzzle pieces of the investigation and answer your questions about how they all fit together.

Cash bar and snacks will be provided by The Skinny Pancake Burlington and Love Local Catering. Doors open at 6 p.m., program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are free but space is limited. Reserve your tickets here.

Garrett Graff, the guest for VPR's next News And Brews, wrote the cover story for the June 2018 issue of WIRED Magazine.
About VPR's News & Brews Events
News & Brews gives you a chance to grab a drink and talk out the news with VPR reporters, newsmakers and fellow listeners.  

About Garrett Graff
Garrett M. Graff, a distinguished magazine journalist and historian, writes about politics, technology, and national security—helping to explain both where we’ve been and where we’re headed. He’s written for publications from WIRED and Esquire to Bloomberg BusinessWeek and the New York Times, and served as the editor of two of Washington’s most prestigious magazines, Washingtonian and POLITICO Magazine. Today, he serves as the executive director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program. Graff is the author of multiple books. In 2016 Garrett returned home to his native Vermont and is a member of the Vermont Public Radio Board of Directors.

About Mitch Wertlieb
Mitch Wertlieb has been host of Morning Edition on VPR since 2003. A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, he got his start as News Director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a News Director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR. Mitch is an avid Boston sports fan and has been known to play a music bed or two during Morning Edition featuring his favorite band, The Grateful Dead.

Reserve your tickets.

Update 5/12/17: This event is now full. If you'd like to be added to the waiting list, email Ty Robertson at trobertson@vpr.net.