News & Brews: Legislative Wrap May 18

By 59 minutes ago
  • VPR Statehouse Reporters Bob Kinzel and Pete Hirschfeld are ready to talk politics at News & Brews May 18.
    Photo: Angela Evancie/VPR / Illustration: Anna Ste. Marie/VPR

What's better than talking politics with two Statehouse reporters who know their stuff? Doing all that with a cold glass of cider in your hand.

Our latest News & Brews event features Bob Kinzel and Peter Hirschfeld. They'll have the inside scoop on what happened in the Vermont Legislature this year. Bring your questions and opinions and your thirst.

News & Brews is Thursday, May 18th at 6 p.m. at Stowe Cider on the Mountain Road. Tickets are free but reservations are required.

Reserve your tickets here.

Free snacks courtesy of Stowe Wine and Cheese. Hope to see you there!

