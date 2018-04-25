Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'News & Brews': Where Dairy, Water And The Environment Converge

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Jackie Folsom and VPR's Emily Corwin discuss the challenges faced by conventional dairy farmers.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Jackie Folsom and VPR's Emily Corwin discuss the challenges faced by conventional dairy farmers.
    Daria Bishop / VPR
  • The "News And Brews" panel answers questions from the audience in the Stetson Studio One.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The "News And Brews" panel answers questions from the audience in the Stetson Studio One.
    Daria Bishop / VPR

When it comes to the dairy industry in Vermont, there are a lot of questions and myriad answers. We get a lot of both as we listen to a recent "News & Brews" event held at VPR that explored the relationship between agriculture and the environment.

VPR's Investigative Reporter Emily Corwin and Senior Reporter John Dillon get perspectives from Jackie Folsom, legislative director for the Vermont Farm Bureau; from Chris Kilian, vice president of the Conservation Law Foundation; from Roger Allbee, former Vermont agriculture secretary; and from Joshua Faulkner, an agricultural engineer with UVM Extension.

Broadcast Thursday, April 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Agriculture
Enviroment
News & Brews

Related Content

When Farm Runoff Threatens Well Water, The State's Response Is Lacking

By Dec 15, 2017
Mary-Ellen Lovinsky of East Hardwick.
Emily Corwin / VPR

Farm runoff isn't just polluting Vermont lakes and streams — nitrate from manure and fertilizer is also contaminating private drinking wells.

And although the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has regulatory authority, its response is inconsistent, and often undocumented.

Vermont Farmers Look North Of The Border For Solution To Dairy Crisis

By Apr 3, 2018
Jacques Rainville farmed in Highgate Center but low milk prices forced him out of business.
John Dillon / VPR

While Vermont dairy farmers are experiencing some of the hardest times in recent memory, their counterparts in Quebec are thriving. The reason is a complex system that regulates the supply of milk  and sets the price farmers receive.

News & Brews: The Milk, The Land, The Future

By Mar 22, 2018
Join VPR's Investigative Reporter, Emily Corwin, and Vermont Edition's Jane Lindholm and Ric Cengeri for an evening of drinks and discussion on the culture, business and impact of dairy farming in Vermont.
Illustration by Anna Ste. Marie / VPR File

Agriculture and the environment are fundamental to Vermont's politics, economy and daily life. Join us at VPR's next News & Brews event Thursday, April 5 to go on a deep dive into dairy farming with VPR's Investigative Reporter, Emily Corwin, Senior Reporter, John Dillon, and Vermont Edition producer, Ric Cengeri.