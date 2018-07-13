Next Steps Unclear During Second Day Of Nurses' Strike At UVM Medical Center

A strike by unionized nurses at UVM Medical Center over wages and staffing entered its second day Friday with hundreds set to return to picket lines and no clear timeline for when negotiations for a new contract would resume.

While the hospital's trauma and emergency rooms remain open during the two-day work stoppage, dozens of elective procedures have been postponed as more than 500 temporary nurses have been brought in to staff the hospital.

Mike Faher, health reporter for VTDigger, joins Vermont Edition with an update on the strike, the months of negotiations that failed to result in agreement between the union and the hospital, and what could happen once the two-day strike ends.

Broadcast live on Friday, July 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.