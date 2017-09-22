N.H. School District to Require Diversity Training After Racist Bullying Incident

The Oyster River School District will be requiring diversity training for all staff in the wake of an alleged racist bullying incident earlier this month.

Superintendent Jim Morse says the trainings will be led by a member of the state health department who specializes in racial minority affairs. Morse says the training will be required for every district employee, including himself.

“So, whether you’re a cook or a bus driver, whether you’re a teacher or a para, whether you’re an administrator – all that training is going to be offered over the next couple of months. And I’m going to be pulling people out of classrooms and out their job assignments in order to make sure we are who we say we are.”

Earlier this month a 7 year-old boy from a multiracial family was allegedly bullied with racist language and physically assaulted by another student while on the school bus.

The mandatory trainings come as similar steps are being taken in Claremont, where community leaders are grappling with an alleged lynching-style attack on a boy.

