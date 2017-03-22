Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

N.H.'s Immigration Detention Facility Saw Spike In February

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on March 22, 2017 8:58 am

The number of people detained in New Hampshire by federal immigration authorities since Donald Trump took office was greater than the number detained any of the previous six months. 

Immigration officials across Northern New England often send detainees to the Strafford County Jail in Dover. There, for each of the last six months, the average number of immigration detainees per day was typically in the low 80s, never rising above 90 individuals.

But in February, the jail had an average of 106 immigration detainees each day, a 25 percent increase over the previous month.

County Administrator Ray Bower says this is not necessarily a trend: “I don’t see it as being inconsistent with some prior months,” he said, “we’ve been in the upper 90’s before.”

One month over the previous year did reach a daily average of 105 detainees.

Preliminary numbers from the month of March show an evening out – with an average at 93 people per day.

Strafford County charges the federal government $83 per day for each detainee. 

Copyright 2017 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

Tags: 
Immigration
Government & Politics
New Hampshire
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

Advocates For Undocumented Farmworkers Arrested By ICE In Burlington

By Mar 17, 2017
Courtesy of Migrant Justice

Leaders of the advocacy group Migrant Justice say ICE agents arrested a former Vermont dairy farmworker and another advocate in Burlington Friday afternoon.

ICE Agents Arrest Dairy Worker En Route To Burlington Courthouse

By Mar 16, 2017
Courtesy Migrant Justice

A local advocacy group says federal immigration agents arrested a Vermont dairy worker in Burlington Wednesday morning. Representatives from Migrant Justice say Alex Carrillo, 23, was stopped by agents in plainclothes as he and his wife were parking near the Chittenden County courthouse.  

House Advances Bill To Limit Vermont's Role In Immigration Enforcement, Over Republican Objections

By Mar 14, 2017
Angela Evancie / VPR file

House lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that tries to limit the role of Vermont police in federal immigration-enforcement activities. And while the proposal has won support across party lines in Montpelier, some Republicans say they worry the legislation could undermine border security.

Vermont AG Backs Hawaii's Effort To Block Trump's Immigration Orders

By Mar 14, 2017
Marco Garcia / AP

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan was one of 10 state attorneys general who filed an amicus brief Monday in support of the State of Hawaii's effort to block President Trump's latest immigration orders.