Nirvana, Addiction & A Time-Traveling Guitar: Middlebury Author's Graphic Novel 'Skip To The End'

Music has the power to transport listeners across time, evoking memories of the past and whisking the listener back to a different age and place.

In his new graphic novel Skip To The End, Middlebury author Jeremy Holt explores how the right piece of music can take a listener back to their youth, to what they were wearing, who they were in love with. And maybe to just moments before something went wrong.

Holt spoke with Vermont Edition about his new book, about choosing the right guitar to be his vehicle for time travel, and the collaboration that goes into completing a graphic novel.

Broadcast on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.