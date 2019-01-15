No More 'Conditional Passes': What You Need To Know About Vermont Vehicle Inspections

Live call-in discussion: This month the Vermont DMV sent out a postcard alerting motorists to the end of "conditional passes" for cars failing emissions tests during inspection, along with a list of ways to get a vehicle "ready" for inspection.

For many, the postcard led to confusion rather than clarity. We're looking at what's changed for Vermont's vehicle inspections and what you need to know about getting your car ready for inspection.

DMV Chief Inspector Scott Davidson explains what the Jan. 15 deadline meant for vehicle inspections in Vermont, warranties on emissions systems that may help you avoid costly repairs and what motorists should know about passing the state's emissions tests in vehicle inspections.

Information on inspection readiness and emissions warranties are online at this DMV portal.

