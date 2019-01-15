Related Program: 
No More 'Conditional Passes': What You Need To Know About Vermont Vehicle Inspections

  • Your car's
    Your car's "check engine" light can mean anything from mechanical issues to emissions concerns. We're looking at the end of the state's "conditional pass" and what it means for car inspections going forward.
Live call-in discussion: This month the Vermont DMV sent out a postcard alerting motorists to the end of "conditional passes" for cars failing emissions tests during inspection, along with a list of ways to get a vehicle "ready" for inspection.

For many, the postcard led to confusion rather than clarity. We're looking at what's changed for Vermont's vehicle inspections and what you need to know about getting your car ready for inspection.

This postcard, sent by the DMV to alert Vermonters of the Jan. 15 change ending "conditional pass" for inspections, has left many recipients confused.
DMV Chief Inspector Scott Davidson explains what the Jan. 15 deadline meant for vehicle inspections in Vermont, warranties on emissions systems that may help you avoid costly repairs and what motorists should know about passing the state's emissions tests in vehicle inspections.

The reverse side of the DMV's postcard details a lengthy list of how Vermonters should get their vehicle "ready" for inspection.
Information on inspection readiness and emissions warranties are online at this DMV portal. 

Share your questions or concerns about Vermont's vehicle inspections below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

