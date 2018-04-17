Related Program: 
VPR News

Norwalk Citizens Group Wants State To Reconsider Walk Bridge Replacement

By 1 hour ago
  • An aerial view of the Walk Bridge in Norwalk, Connecticut taken in June 2017.
    An aerial view of the Walk Bridge in Norwalk, Connecticut taken in June 2017.
    Ryan Caron King / Connecticut Public Radio
Originally published on April 17, 2018 2:57 pm

The Walk Bridge is a century-old “swing bridge” in Norwalk that carries hundreds of trains each day along Connecticut’s southern coast.

When the bridge opens for boats to cross on the river below, it can sometimes get stuck -- which happened as recently as last week. The malfunctions can cause delays for thousands of commuters along the Northeast Corridor, so the state is planning a $1 billion replacement.

But a group of Norwalk citizens and business owners is concerned with the project’s impact on the city -- and is suing the state and federal government.

The crux of the issue is river navigability.

The state Department of Transportation wants to keep boat traffic alive and allow larger vessels to move up the Norwalk River by building another bridge that opens and closes.

But some citizens and business owners in Norwalk say there aren’t too many boaters who need the bridge to open -- and that building a new bridge will cause congestion and noise at a cost to the businesses around it.

“How many will survive all this disruption for a couple of years -- nobody really knows, but a lot of them are going to suffer grievously from having this giant project,” said Bill Collins, former Mayor of Norwalk, who joined several other community leaders at a press conference in Hartford.

The citizens group, Norwalk Harbor Keeper, called for the state to reconsider construction alternatives that would be cheaper and have less of an impact on surrounding businesses.

The state’s current plan is to to build a bridge that will lift vertically for boat traffic.

In federal court documents, the state denies the group’s allegation that its environmental analysis is inadequate. Last summer, Federal Transit Administration issued a “Finding of No Significant Impact” for the project.     

The bridge is in its design phase, with construction slated to begin in 2019.

Copyright 2018 Connecticut Public Radio. To see more, visit Connecticut Public Radio.

Tags: 
New England News Collaborative
VPR News
New England
Transportation

Related Content

Study: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Still Boosting Northeast Economies

By Annie Ropeik 6 hours ago

A new report says the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has put $4 billion into Northeast economies since 2009.

The three-year study by the Analysis Group says those benefits have continued even as the program known as RGGI grew more ambitious.

New Vermont Distillery Run By Veterans For Veterans

By Rebecca Sheir Apr 13, 2018

It’s getting easier and easier to find top-notch, handcrafted whiskey, bourbon, vodka, and other spirits made right here in the United States. With more than 1,500 craft distillers across the country, the American spirits movement is on the rise, and in Vermont the industry is booming.

Vermont Farmers Look North Of The Border For Solution To Dairy Crisis

By Apr 3, 2018
Jacques Rainville farmed in Highgate Center but low milk prices forced him out of business.
John Dillon / VPR

While Vermont dairy farmers are experiencing some of the hardest times in recent memory, their counterparts in Quebec are thriving. The reason is a complex system that regulates the supply of milk  and sets the price farmers receive.