From the BBC Proms:

Oslo Philharmonic

Vasily Petrenko, conductor

Leif Ove Andsnes, piano

Stravinsky: Firebird Suite

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 12 The Year 1917

Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra)

Listen Friday September 15 at 8 p.m.