Related Program: 
VPR News

Norwich University To Take Percentage Of Some Students' Future Income Under New Program

By 1 hour ago
  • Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont is trying out a program where some students will receive reduced tuition in exchange for a percentage of their income for a set time after they graduate.
    Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., is trying out a program where some students will receive reduced tuition in exchange for a percentage of their income for a set time after they graduate.
    Patti Daniels / VPR File

If you’re going to college this fall, instead of taking out a student loan to help pay tuition, how about getting some money up front from your school? But there's a catch: Your school will take a percentage of your income for a set amount of time after you graduate.

That's the idea behind income-share agreements, and Norwich University will try out the concept with some students starting this fall.

VPR's Henry Epp spoke with Lauren Wobby, Norwich University's chief financial officer and treasurer. Listen to their full conversation above.

Unlike traditional debt payments, which stay the same regardless of a debtor's income, the amount students will have taken from their salary after graduation will change with their income.

"So, if there's a rough patch in their employment and their income level has dropped, so will the percentage of their sharing," said Lauren Wobby, Norwich University's chief financial officer and treasurer.

Wobby said students could end up paying more than they were initially given by the university if they earn a higher salary. However, she said Norwich's programs will cap the amount students can pay.

Wobby explained that Norwich will offer two income-share agreement programs starting this fall: For one program, students will only pay back the amount they were given; the second will cap student payments at two times their tuition reduction. 

Norwich is working with Vemo — a private, for-profit company — to start the income-share agreement programs. However, the school is using its own money for the agreements.

"There is a risk, and we've certainly considered it," Wobby said, "but the far greater risk to us is a student start at Norwich and not complete. That's the risk that we want to avoid. And this program, we believe, will help overcome that."

Wobby said Norwich hopes the program is successful, but said there's nothing stopping the school from ending it if it doesn't work.

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Norwich University
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Vermont Bar Association's View Of VLS, As Tenure Controversy Hits School

By Jul 18, 2018
Vermont Law School sign on a fall day in October 2012.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press FIle

There is turmoil at Vermont Law School following the news that tenure has been revoked for 14 out of 19 faculty members at the South Royalton institution. A recent VTDigger article revealed the 75 percent reduction in tenured faculty as part of a plan to help restructure finances that have taken a hit from ongoing budget deficits.

New Study Explores Reasons Why Young Adults 'Boomerang' Home To Parents

By & Jan 19, 2017
Neustockimages / iStock.com

The general assumption has been that the higher the student loan debt, the more likely for a young adult to "boomerang" back to their parents' house. According to a recent study though, it's a more complicated than that.

Study Looks At Rise In Student Loan Debt

By Jan 14, 2014

Student loan debt has become an increasing problem for college graduates. It’s now estimated that the average borrower of federal student loans owes around $26,000.  That’s up over 40 percent from 2007.

But who is most affected by this rising student loan burden? That’s what Dartmouth College Professor of Sociology Jason Houle  set out to learn in a recent study.