Norwich University Team Wins NASA Competition To Design A Power Supply For Mars

A five-member team of students from Norwich University won a prestigious design competition hosted by NASA.

Schools around the country were charged with designing a solar power system that could be deployed on the surface of Mars.

The contest required that the power system would need to operate on its own on the surface of the red planet for up to 10 years without needing repair or maintenance. Not only that, it had to fit into a box that was basically three feet by three feet to travel up to Mars in a spaceship.

The Norwich team's faculty advisor, mechanical engineering professor Brian Bradke, spoke to Vermont Edition about how the team addressed these challenges.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.