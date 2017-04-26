Not All Workers Are 'Employees' But It's Hard To Know The Difference

Live call-in discussion: How do you define an 'employee' versus a 'contractor'? This is a debate that has gone on for years at the Statehouse, but if the question were simple, it would have been solved already.

Lawmakers have tried to provide clarity on that question for freelancers and business owners. We dive into the issues of work, pay and benefits that surround independent contractors. Guests are Rep. Heidi Scheuerman, Bill Driscoll of Associated Industries of Vermont, and Dan Barlow of Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility.

Tell us your experience - post below or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.