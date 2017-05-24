Not Yet, Vermont: Gov. Scott Vetoes Marijuana Legalization

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is vetoing legislation that would have made Vermont the ninth state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana, and the first to do so by an act of the Legislature, as opposed to a ballot initiative.

Opponents and supporters of the legalization effort had been waiting on tenterhooks since the bill arrived on the governor's desk last week. Scott has been non-committal about what he’d do with the bill, saying he’s “not ideologically opposed” to legalization, but that he has serious concerns about the impact of more permissive cannabis laws on highway safety.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Scott said concerns from medical professionals, law enforcement officials and other constituencies opposed to the bill convinced him that now is not the right time for Vermont to move forward with legalization.

Gov. Phil Scott says he'll 'return marijuana legalization bill to Legislature,' but that he's open to a different bill in the future #vtpoli — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) May 24, 2017

Though he's vetoing marijuana legalization bill, Gov Phil Scott says if Leg makes changes between now and June 21, he might sign off #vtpoli — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) May 24, 2017

The Vermont Association of Police Chiefs sent a letter to Scott on May 4, urging him to veto the legislation. Representatives of Vermont Medical Society, Vermont American Academy of Pediatrics and Vermont Children’s Hospital have also expressed concerns directly to the governor.

Scott’s decision extends a tumultuous legislative process for a bill that would have legalized possession of up to an ounce of marijuana, and allowed for cultivation of up to two mature cannabis plants. The legislation would have taken effect in July of 2018.

The House and Senate had been split on what kind legalization framework is best for Vermont. The Senate favors a “tax and regulate” approach, with licensed growers and state-sanctioned retail outlets.

The House, meanwhile, supported a law similar to one in place in Washington, D.C., which removes all criminal and civil sanctions for possession of small amounts of marijuana, but leaves in place prohibitions against sales and large growing operations.

Until recently, it appeared the two chambers would be unable to resolve those competing philosophies this year. But a late-session compromise bill — it would have adopted the House framework, but created a commission to study a tax and regulate approach — won support in both chambers.

While the Senate might have the votes to override the governor’s veto, the same is not true in the House, which passed the bill by a vote of 79 to 66. The House needs 100 votes to override a veto.

Vermont would have joined Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California, Colorado, Alaska, Maine, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia as the only jurisdictions to have legalized recreational use of marijuana. Another 19 states have legalized medical marijuana.

This story will be updated.

Correction 12:51 p.m. The original version of this story incorrectly reported that Vermont would have been the seventh state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana. Vermont would have been the ninth.