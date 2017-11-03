November With Rosanne And Nick

We welcome the grey month of November with a wealth of newly-arrived CDs and with previews of some very interesting live shows scheduled in our area for this week, including Rosanne Cash at the Barre Opera House and Nick Cowles and the Meatpackers at the Vergennes Opera House !

This program will air on Sunday November 5th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Mandolin master Joe K. Walsh will be performing at the Zen Barn in Waterbury Center on Thursday November 9th at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, November 11, the Miss Guided Angels will release the single "Lost-n-Found" with it's corresponding music video at The Sparkle Barn on Route 7 South of Wallingford, VT. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Grant Stinnett will be playing at Brandon Music on Saturday November 11th at 7:30 p.m.

The Cajun band chaque fois! plays for the Summit School Sampler’s cajun dance on Saturday November 11th at the Montpelier senior activity center, 58 Barre St. from 7:30-9:30pm

There will be a Contra Dance sponsored by the Ed Larkin Old Time Contra Dancers at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday November 10th at 7:30 p.m. Live music by Bonnie Tucker and others.

Mountain dulcimer player Norm Williams will be playing at the First Congregational Church in Berlin on Saturday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

Nick Cowles and the Meatpackers will be doing a rare local concert performance at the Vergennes Opera House on Friday November 10th.

Rosanne Cash will be performing at the Barre Opera House on Saturday November 11th at 7:30 p.m.

The Matt Flinner Trio will be performing on Saturday, November 11th at Burnham Hall in Lincoln at 7:30 p.m.

As part of Guilford Community Church’s 250th anniversary celebration, the church’s music leaders, Patty Meyer, Andy Davis, and Peter Amidon, are leading By the People For the People: A Celebration of Song and Community, a choral concert at the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro on Saturday November 11th at 7 p.m. A 70-member Choir of the Community will perform sacred and secular choral music including African American spirituals, gospel, Sacred Harp, songs of social change, and songs from Pete Seeger, Phil Ochs, Doc Watson, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Special guests include Nowell Sing We Clear, Sam Amidon, and Shoulder Narrows—BUHS’s primo a cappella group.

The Vermont bluegrass band Northern Flyer will be playing at the Brick Church Music Series in Williston on Friday November 10th at 7 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents a concert on Friday, November 10th, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the town of Nelson, featuring folklorist Jeff Warner performing Songs of Old New Hampshire. The concert will take place in the historic Town Hall in Nelson, NH.

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards come to Caffe Lena on Thursday November 9th

Patrick Ross’s Traveling Sound Tour will bring him to the Barton Memorial Building on Friday November 10th at 7pm, the Danville Town Hall on Saturday November 11th at 7 p.m., and the Lancaster, NH Town Hall at 3 p.m. on Sunday November 12th.