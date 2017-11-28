Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Nuclear Regulatory Commission Releases List Of Issues To Consider In New Decommissioning Rules

By 1 minute ago

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has narrowed down the issues it expects to address in a new set of rules for the decommissioning of nuclear power plants.

Audio from this story will be posted.

The NRC wants to streamline the decommissioning process, and in a report issued last week the commission listed emergency preparedness, physical and cyber security, training requirements for certified fuel handlers and uses of the decommissioning trust funds as some of the issues it wants to address in the new rules.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission does not have a set of decommissioning rules at the present time, and NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan says federal regulators never established the steps for taking down a nuclear power plant.

Currently companies that are shutting down a reactor have to seek approval for each step as the power plant comes down and ask for exemptions from the federal license that it holds to operate a plant.

Sheehan says plant operators should not have to ask for license exemptions for the issues that were listed in the report.

"One of the things we're hoping to accomplish is to codify the way these changes would be handled so that we don't have to go through this process where each action requires an exemption or a license amendment request," Sheehan says.

The NRC started the process of coming up with rules for decommissioning in 2014, and the latest report focuses in on the areas that the commission hopes to include in the new rules.

Sheehan says plants like Vermont Yankee highlighted the need for the new rules.

"Decades ago there was no focus on decommissioning regulations because that seemed far off in the distance, but we now have had plants that have gone through the decommissioning process," Sheehan said. "So this is a significant development. Now we're talking about those areas that we're going to be focusing in on and why we have decided to act on those particular areas."

The commission will collect public comments on the regulatory basis and then issue its proposed changes next year.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Vermont Yankee
Energy

Related Content

NRC Schedules Hearing On VY Decommissioning Plan

By Jan 10, 2015
Entergy

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission wants comments on Entergy Nuclear’s plan for decommissioning Vermont Yankee. The agency will hold a public meeting on the plan in Brattleboro on Feb. 19.

Entergy Hopes To Fast Track Emergency Planning Staff Reductions

By Aug 15, 2014
Toby Talbot / AP

The owners of Vermont Yankee are asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for permission to cut the number of personnel it assigns to some emergency operations. If approved, the staff changes would take effect when Yankee stops operating later this year. The Shumlin Administration is still evaluating the proposal.

To Fill Void Left By Vermont Yankee, Vernon Looks For New Energy Projects

By Sep 13, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Energy leaders from across the state met in Vernon this week to help the town plan for life after Vermont Yankee.