Nunes Memo Alleging FBI Abused Surveillance Authority, Annotated

A memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance authority became public on Friday after a push by House Republicans.

President Donald Trump authorized the memo's release, even after the FBI expressed "grave concerns" about its "accuracy."

RELATED: "Nunes Memo: What's In It And What's Not" [From NPR]

NPR journalists who cover the Justice Department, the White House and national security have annotated the White House's authorization letter and the memo itself, which was authored by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Loading...