Related Program: 
VPR News

NYC Couple Wins Energy-Efficient Home Giveaway Contest In Rutland

By 53 minutes ago

A couple from New York City are the winners of Green Mountain Power’s "Innovation Home" giveaway contest in Rutland. 

Contestants had to write a 500-word essay on why they wanted to live in an energy-efficient house, as well as explain how they’d help build community in Rutland. The prize? A brand-new, 1,500-square foot, fossil-fuel-free home, complete with solar panels, heat pumps and an electric vehicle charger.

Lucas Hough and Martin Schreiner stand on the front porch of their new home in Rutland. The couple beat out more than 160 other applicants to win the house in a contest sponsored by Green Mountain Power and the city of Rutland.
Credit Green Mountain Power, Courtesy

Steve Costello, a vice president at Green Mountain Power, said Martin Schreiner and Lucas Hough beat out more than 160 other applicants from all over the country.

“They’re very excited,” said Costello of the winners. “This is the first home they’ve ever had and, living in New York City, they had thought homeownership just wasn’t a possibility for them.”

Costello said that began to change after the couple came to Tinmouth for a wedding about a year ago.

“And during the reception they kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Gosh it would be amazing if we could live up here,’" Costello said. "And that started their journey and then they heard of the contest and applied, and we just closed on the house and handed over the keys this morning."

A New York City couple won this brand-new home at 60 Cleveland Ave. in northwest Rutland - part of a contest the city and Green Mountain Power organized to revitalize parts of downtown Rutland, attract new residents and promote energy efficiency.
Credit Green Mountain Power

For years, a dilapidated three-story house had stood at 60 Cleveland Ave. in northwest Rutland. That property was purchased from the City of Rutland for $1 and torn down last February.

The new house was constructed with labor and materials donated by dozens of community partners. Utility customers did not pay for the home.

Costello said Schreiner, a food blogger, marketer and part-time opera singer, and Hough, a pathologist’s assistant, got engaged after learning they’d won, and they plan to move from New York City to their new Rutland home soon.

The couple was chosen by a local selection committee that included Rutland City Mayor David Allaire, members of the board of aldermen, local business leaders and others.

And Costello said committee members were so impressed by the nine finalists who didn't win that they wanted to find a way to encourage those entrants to move to the city as well. He said a charitable fund was created so that any of the finalists who move to Rutland within the next year will be eligible for a $10,000 incentive.

Tags: 
Rutland
Green Mountain Power
VPR News
Energy & Environment
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

In The Market For A Free House? Rutland And GMP Team Up For House Giveaway Contest

By Feb 26, 2018
Dozens watched as crews began tearing down a dilapitated house in Rutland Monday. Green Mountain Power is teaming up with officials in Rutland and many local businesses to build a brand new energy efficient home that will be given away in a new contest.
Nina Keck / VPR

In Rutland, demolition crews began tearing down a dilapidated three-story dwelling which will soon be replaced with a brand-new 1,500-square foot, energy-efficient New England-style farmhouse.

And if all goes according to plan, it’ll be given away to a lucky winner in a nationwide contest.

How Green Is My Power? Comparing Vermont's Sources Of Renewable Energy

By & Aug 27, 2018
We're talking with energy experts and environmental advocates about assessing "renewability" when it comes to renewable energy.
DrAfter123 / iStock

Vermont is striving to meet ambitious goals to get 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2050. But just how renewable is some of that energy? We're talking with energy experts and environmental advocates about how we assess renewability and other environmental costs to alternative energy sources.

When The Heat Escapes Chilly New England Homes, So Does Money

By Mar 8, 2018

Every morning, Mary Hollis follows a routine. Breakfast is oatmeal with granola, coffee, and maybe some yogurt or applesauce to help wash down her medication.

During the winter, the retiree says she “shivers” through the meal.