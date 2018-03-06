Occupy, Disrupt, Walk Out: Student Activism Today

UVM students blocked a main thoroughfare to push their agenda for inclusion and diversity. High school students in Montpelier and Burlington organized to raise the Black Lives Matter flag at their schools. And next week, high school students across the state plan to walk out of class to push for gun legislation.

In Vermont, student activism is alive and well in 2018!

Vermont Edition discusses what students are hoping to accomplish and how they're going about it with Middlebury College Sociology professor Linus Owens.

And we hear from student activists past and present about their actions and causes.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.