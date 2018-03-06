Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Occupy, Disrupt, Walk Out: Student Activism Today

By & 7 hours ago
  • UVM students recently gathered in the Waterman Building to call on the school to address racial justice, inequity and diversity on campus.
    UVM students recently gathered in the Waterman Building to call on the school to address racial justice, inequity and diversity on campus.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR FILE

UVM students blocked a main thoroughfare to push their agenda for inclusion and diversity. High school students in Montpelier and Burlington organized to raise the Black Lives Matter flag at their schools. And next week, high school students across the state plan to walk out of class to push for gun legislation.

In Vermont, student activism is alive and well in 2018!

Vermont Edition discusses what students are hoping to accomplish and how they're going about it with Middlebury College Sociology professor Linus Owens.

And we hear from student activists past and present about their actions and causes.

Post your comments or questions about student activism here or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Education
Race & Identity

Related Content

Students Occupy UVM Building Demanding Racial Justice Reform At School

By Feb 26, 2018
Protesters put up a banner in from of UVM's Waterman building. They say they're occupying the space until protest leaders meet with UVM President Tom Sullivan.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Hundreds of University of Vermont students assembled in the main administration building Monday afternoon to push the school and its president, Tom Sullivan, to do more to address issues of racial justice and diversity of campus.

A Middlebury Protest Sparks A National Controversy Over Campus Speech

By & Mar 9, 2017
Lisa Rathke / AP

Conservative author Charles Murray has faced heavy criticism for his controversial theories about race, economics, and intelligence. Last week, Murray was shouted down by protesters as he attempted to give a guest lecture at Middlebury College.

Montpelier High School Says 'Black Lives Matter,' And The Nation Reacts

By & Feb 14, 2018
Montpelier High School's raising of a 'Black Lives Matter' flag has met with strong reactions across the country.
Ian Noyes / for VPR

The raising of a Black Lives Matter flag at Montpelier High School made news across the country and garnered a range of reactions from support to anger. We're talking about the deeper meaning of that symbolic action and how people have viewed it locally, statewide and nationally.