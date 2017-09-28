One Unique Ballet Endeavour Helped Plant The Seeds For A New Dance Company In Vermont

Behind the full-length classical ballets staged amidst the bales of hay and animals on Vermont farms is Chatch Pregger. The Fair Haven native, dancer and choreographer created Farm To Ballet, which just wrapped its third successful season, to showcase Vermont's working landscapes and bring ballet to communities that might not otherwise see it. Pregger is taking the momentum gained from that endeavor, and creating a new dance company in the state, Ballet Vermont.

As a ballet teacher at Spotlight Vermont in South Burlington, Pregger said Vermont is home to many student ballet companies and schools but felt this professional company of higher level dancers could fill a niche that is missing in the state.

He spoke to VPR about how the successes of Farm to Ballet produced the momentum to launch Ballet Vermont.

This weekend, Ballet Vermont has its premiere show with all original choreography by Pregger. It's titled, "Bees And Friends," and it will be performed outdoors at the Highland Lodge on Lake Caspian in Greensboro.

The 45-minute ballet showcases a dozen dancers exploring nature's pollinators with costumed ladybugs, fireflies, bees and butterflies. Six local musicians will provide a live score, performing Vivaldi's, "The Four Seasons."

Show times are Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 and 5 p.m. Find ticket information and more about Ballet Vermont and Farm To Ballet here.