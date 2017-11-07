Related Program: 
VPR News

One Year On: Trump's 2016 Victory Speech, Annotated

By VPR Staff & news 1 hour ago
  • President Donald Trump speaks, accompanied by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a joint news conference at the Akasaka Palace, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A year ago, Trump won the 2016 presidential election.
    Kiyoshi Ota / AP

NPR reporters across the newsroom have annotated President Donald Trump's election night remarks, providing context and analysis to his policy promises and noting who among the people he thanked are still in the inner circle a year later.

November 2016: Almost 100,000 Vermonters Voted For Donald Trump. Why?

95,369 Vermonters voted for Donald Trump. After the election, we spoke with a few to fine out what they were hoping for from the 45th president. Explore the profiles.

November 2016: Welch, Leahy Concerned About The Reality Of A Trump Presidency

After both winning reelection, Nov. 7, 2016, Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch expressed concern that the election of Donald Trump would make Congress more partisan. Take a look back.

NPR: Then-President-Elect Donald Trump's 2016 Victory Night Remarks, Annotated

