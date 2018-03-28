Related Program: 
Opening Day Baseball Show!

By & 51 minutes ago
  Groundskeepers work on the field at AT&T Park during the San Francisco Giants media open house. MLB opening day is Thursday.
    Groundskeepers work on the field at AT&T Park during the San Francisco Giants media open house. MLB opening day is Thursday.
    Eric Risberg / AP

Call-in discussion: Opening day means it's time for a Vermont Edition baseball show! We'll discuss the roster changes that took place over the winter, make predictions on who will win the pennant and discuss some of the rule changes being tried out at the minor league level to speed up the game.

Our All-Star panel:

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

