Opioid Addiction In Vermont: Are We Making Progress?

By & 8 minutes ago
  • Governor Phil Scott has said that Vermont can turn the tide on the state's opioid abuse problem through enhanced treatment, better prevention and stricter enforcement.
    Governor Phil Scott has said that Vermont can turn the tide on the state's opioid abuse problem through enhanced treatment, better prevention and stricter enforcement.
Live call-in discussion: The country's "drug czar" Richard Baum visited Vermont this week, just a few days after Brattleboro reported a dozen opioid overdoses. As the state's problem with drug addiction continues, we get an update on the efforts to battle opioid abuse.

Our guest is Vermont's Director of Drug Prevention Policy Jolinda LaClair. Creating LaClair's position was one of three initiatives Governor Phil Scott outlined in his inaugural address in January to combat the state's opioid crisis. He also called for the establishment of an Opioid Coordination Council and convening a State Convention on Drug Abuse Prevention.

We also hear from Dr. Patti Fisher, Medical Director for Case Management and Medical Staff Affairs at UVM Medical Center, on a recent report that tracked opioids prescribed by the hospital's doctors.

Post your comments or questions about Vermont's opioid abuse problem here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

