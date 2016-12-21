Orange County Group Petitions For Town Meeting Vote On New Vistas Project

A group in Orange County is petitioning to have a vote at Town Meeting on a proposed 20,000-person settlement in the area. The plan is the brainchild of Utah developer David Hall, president of the New Vistas Foundation.

The Alliance for Vermont Communities, which wrote the petition, is made up of citizens from Royalton, Tunbridge, Strafford and Sharon.

Those are the four towns where Hall has been buying large parcels of land for his planned settlement.

Michael Sacca of Tunbridge is the president of The Alliance for Vermont Communities. He says by making the issue an article at Town Meeting Day for these towns, it sends a message to Hall.

“We would like to show the New Vistas folks that people really don't want this here,” he told VPR.

In the past, David Hall has said that if the people living in these towns oppose the development, he will not see it through.