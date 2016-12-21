Related Programs: 
Orange County Group Petitions For Town Meeting Vote On New Vistas Project

By 17 hours ago
A group in Orange County is petitioning to have a vote at Town Meeting on a proposed 20,000-person settlement in the area. The plan is the brainchild of Utah developer David Hall, president of the New Vistas Foundation.

The Alliance for Vermont Communities, which wrote the petition, is made up of citizens from Royalton, Tunbridge, Strafford and Sharon.

Those are the four towns where Hall has been buying large parcels of land for his planned settlement.

Michael Sacca of Tunbridge is the president of The Alliance for Vermont Communities. He says by making the issue an article at Town Meeting Day for these towns, it sends a message to Hall.  

“We would like to show the New Vistas folks that people really don't want this here,” he told VPR.

In the past, David Hall has said that if the people living in these towns oppose the development, he will not see it through.

Planning A 'Sustainable' Community, Utah Foundation Buys Up Land In Central Vermont

By Mar 30, 2016
Steve Zind / VPR

A Utah man’s vision of building a sustainable community of 15,000 to 20,000 people on thousands of acres in four Vermont towns is causing a stir among residents.

Sixth-Generation Tunbridge Family Fears 'David And Goliath' Fight Against Utah Developer

By May 17, 2016
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

A Utah developer’s plans to build a 20,000-person settlement in Orange and Windsor counties could make it difficult for a Tunbridge family to keep living their rural lifestyle.

Officials, Community Members Discuss Potential New Settlement Near Upper Valley

By Apr 26, 2016
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

A developer from Utah who has purchased 900 acres in Royalton, Sharon, Tunbridge and Stafford to create a 20,000 person closed community, has not filed any permits for the project yet.