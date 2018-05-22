Orange South Supervisory District Schools Closed Tuesday After Possible Threat

Schools in the Orange South Supervisory District in central Vermont are closed Tuesday following threats made by a student.

Late Monday night the Randolph Police department received information from a parent of a possible threat of violence made toward an area school.

According to a press release sent by the department, a student had reported to the parent that another student had said they were going to "shoot up the school tomorrow."

Police say the threat was made after an altercation between two middle school students.

"At this time we do not believe any action will take place," the police said in their press release, "but out of an abundance of caution the schools will remain closed and locked until Wednesday, May 23rd."

Police are conducting a threat assessment on the juvenile who is the main person of interest, and the investigation remains open.

The school district will also conduct its own inquiry.