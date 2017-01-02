Organ Donation: I Checked The Box, Now What?

When it's time to renew your driver's license, there is that one question you have to answer about whether you agree to have your vital organs used upon your death to save some else's life.

Vermonters, in increasing numbers, have been saying yes. Now, around half of the state has agreed to be part of the organ donor registry. And most of the people signing on have done so at the DMV.

But how legally binding is that decision? Is there anything else you should do to make your wishes known? And how likely is it that your organs will actually be used?

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Harry Chen and Bob Opel, clinical donation specialist at UVM Medical Center, explain the logistics of becoming an organ donor and what conditions have to be met for your organs to be recovered.

Also on the program, the New Hampshire legislature is opening this week. NHPR News Director Dan Barrick outlines what bills are likely to be debated and what impact the election of Republican Governor Chris Sununu could have on the session.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.