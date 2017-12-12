Out Of The Darkness And Into The Bright !

Join us for the annual "light show," where we help to brighten up the darkest days of the year with songs about darkness and light by everyone from Earl (Scruggs) to Ella (Fitzgerald).

This program will air on Sunday December 17th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Alan Greenleaf and the Doctor are appearing December 22nd [Friday] at Highland Lodge, Greensboro, Vt. from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Stone Church Center in Bellows Falls presents “Solstice Cello by Candlelight” with Eugene Friesen on Thursday, December 21st at 7:30 p.m.