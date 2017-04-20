Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio: The American Woodcock

  • The American Woodcock can be almost invisible on the forest floor.
    Roy Pilcher
  • This spread wing of a male American Woodcock shows the three modified outer primary feathers that produce a whistling sound in flight.
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • This phenology from Vermont eBird shows that with a warm spring in 2016, observations peaked on March 22. They didn’t peak until April 8 during the cold spring of 2015, similar to this year.
    Vermont eBird

The arrival of the American Woodcock is one of the exciting signs of spring in Vermont.

Biologist Kent McFarland joined a group of bird enthusiasts called "The Mad Birders" on a recent evening to find some. As they take their annual Woodcock walk in Moretown, we learn about this bird's amazing mating ritual and hear their unusual sound.

You can find more information about the American Woodcock at these links:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies and is made possible by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.

