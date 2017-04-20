Outdoor Radio: The American Woodcock

The arrival of the American Woodcock is one of the exciting signs of spring in Vermont.

Biologist Kent McFarland joined a group of bird enthusiasts called "The Mad Birders" on a recent evening to find some. As they take their annual Woodcock walk in Moretown, we learn about this bird's amazing mating ritual and hear their unusual sound.

You can find more information about the American Woodcock at these links:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies and is made possible by the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.