Outdoor Radio: Buzzzzzzzz!

By & Jul 18, 2014
  • Kent McFarand and Sara Zahendra of the Vermont Center for EcoStudies are talking bees at the Northeast Nature Center.
    VPR
  • A Brown-belted Bumblebee is pollinating a coneflower.
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center for EcoStudies
  • The Tri-colored Bumblebee is sometimes called the Orange-belted Bee
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center for EcoStudies
  • The body colors of bumblebees can help you identify the different species. This is a Yellow-banded Bumblebee
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center for EcoStudies

This month on Outdoor Radio, we’ll venture out into a meadow of wild flowers that is literally singing with bumble bees. Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra talk about the species we find in Vermont, the different ways they pollinate our flowers and crops, and the environmental factors that are threatening their population.

To learn more and help track bees in your community, check out the Vermont Center for EcoStudies Bumblebee Survey. You may also be interested in the book, Bumblebees of North America, An Identification Guide.

Here are more links to learn about what's happening to Vermont's bee population and how you can help:

2/12/14 WCAX Across The Fence program "Plight of the Polinators".
12/2/13 VPRs Mitch Wertlieb interviews McFarland and Zahendra on decline in bee species.
12/2/13 Vermont Center for EcoStudies blog post re: bumblebees in peril.

Outdoor Radio is a monthly feature produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center for EcoStudies in Norwich Vermont. The program explores the sounds and science of our natural world. Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra host the program, bringing you their expertise, knowledge of current trends and events that are impacting our environment, and their love of the outdoors.

Outdoor Radio is made possible by the VPR Journalism Fund and by a grant to VCE from the Vermont Community Foundation. VPR’s Chief Production Engineer, Chris Albertine, is the audio engineer.

VCE, a non-profit group of biologists based in Norwich, promotes wildlife conservation across the Americas with scientific research and citizen engagement. VCE Scientists study and protect birds, insects, amphibians and other wildlife from Canada to South America.

Broadcast Thursday, July 17 at 8:50 a.m.

Outdoor Radio: Dawn Chorus

By & Jun 27, 2014
flickr / stinkenroboter / 13954037792

When the sun comes up, the dawn chorus erupts! Birds break out in song early in the morning, showing off their varied tunes and amazing vocal abilities. Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra were at the UVM Jericho Research Forest at 5:30 a.m. to listen, record and explain why and how birds sing. The program may help you identify some of the birds you can pick out of the chorus.  And Kent McFarland will demonstrate how the Wood Thrush can actually sing two notes at once!

Outdoor Radio: Peep Show

By May 27, 2014
flickr: Dave Huth/8633526411

At this time of year, when you drive past a pond in Vermont, you'll hear the familiar sound of spring peepers. On this first edition of Outdoor Radio, biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra are at the Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historic Park in Woodstock, Vermont to explain how that sound is like standing near a jet engine. We'll also learn about how peepers make that sound and the amazing way they survive the winter.

Europe Bans Pesticides In Move To Protect Honey Bees

By Apr 29, 2013

Three popular pesticides will soon be illegal in the European Union, where officials hope the change helps restore populations of honey bees, vital to crop production, to healthy levels. The new ban will be enacted in December.

"I pledge to do my utmost to ensure that our bees, which are so vital to our ecosystem and contribute over €22 billion ($28.8 billion) annually to European agriculture, are protected," said EU Health and Consumer Commissioner Tonio Borg.

Smiting The Mite To Save The Bees (And The Crops They Pollinate)

By editor Apr 30, 2014

How do you like them apples, apricots, blueberries, almonds and peaches? They all depend on bees for pollination.

But over the last several years, a massive number of bee colonies have died, putting beekeepers, farmers and scientists in a bit of a panic.

They've come up with a lot of reasons why colonies are collapsing and dwindling.