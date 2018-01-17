Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio: Don't Call Them Sea Gulls!

  • A Great Black-Backed Gull calling among Herring Gulls at Grow Compost in Waterbury.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • Herring and Great Black-Backed Gulls feast together at Grow Compost.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • A First Cycle Glaucous Gull looks very different from the Herring and Black-Backed Gulls. These are the three species of gulls found in Vermont.
    Bryan Pfeiffer, courtesy
  • A Herring Gull swallows a chunk of food whole.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • Gulls flying over a pile of compost. Look closely to see the line of gulls standing at attention!
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • A Herring Gull in flight exhibits the beauty and grace of the bird some think of as a nuisance.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • European Starlings are among the many of species that birders go to see at Grow Compost in Waterbury. See our links for more pictures and directions.
    Kent McFarland, courtesy / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

Gulls are found on every continent on the planet. They're smart, resourceful, and graceful - but don't call them sea gulls! There are inland species, even some that live in the desert. Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra of the Vermont Center For Ecostudies, are joined by birder, Bryan Pfeiffer at Grow Compost in Waterbury. Hundreds of gulls (and other birds) hang out amid this huge expanse of compost enjoying an endless feast.

See more photos and learn about gulls in Vermont at the links below:

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies with support from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.

