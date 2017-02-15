Related Program: 
Outdoor Radio

Outdoor Radio: The Elusive Lynx

By 33 minutes ago
  • Chris Bernier of the Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department captured this photo of lynx tracks in Maine.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Chris Bernier of the Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department captured this photo of lynx tracks in Maine.
    Chris Bernier / Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department
  • Chris Bernier of the Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department checks a camera trap at the Victory Basin Wildlife Management Area.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Chris Bernier of the Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department checks a camera trap at the Victory Basin Wildlife Management Area.
    Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies
  • A Vermont Fish And Wildlife camera trap snapped this photo of a bobcat.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    A Vermont Fish And Wildlife camera trap snapped this photo of a bobcat.
    Chris Bernier / Vermont Fish And Wildlife Department

Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra traveled by snowmobile into the wilderness of the Northeast Kingdom in hopes of spotting a Canada lynx or lynx tracks.

They were joined at the Victory Basin Wildlife Management Area by Vermont Fish And Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier, technician Tony Smith and Kim Royer, who is Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Fish And Wildlife.

There were no signs of lynx, but we learn about the animal's habitat, threats to this endangered species and what's being done to preserve it. They also explain the 'camera traps' the department uses to track wildlife activity.

Outdoor Radio is produced in collaboration with the Vermont Center For Ecostudies with support from the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Outdoor Radio
Environment
Department of Fish and Wildlife

Related Content

Outdoor Radio: A Mega-Roost Of Crows

By Jan 18, 2017
Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

Crows are the stuff of movies, mysteries and dark lore. They are also smart, gregarious birds with fascinating habits including a gathering called the winter roost when thousands of crows group together late in the day.

Outdoor Radio: Counting Endangered Terns On Champlain's Papasquash Island

By & Jun 18, 2015
Kent McFarland

Hard hats in hand, Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra head to the docks at Lake Champlain. They are taking a boat to Papasquash Island, owned by Audubon Vermont, to help count the new breeding population of common terns.

Leading the excursion is Mark LaBarr of Audubon Vermont, who has been taking this trip for over 20 years.

Outdoor Radio: Deer Yards Provide Vital Winter Home For Local Deer

By & Feb 24, 2016
Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies

Managed deer yards provide a protected area for deer to hang out in the winter. Kent McFarland and Sara Zahenda take us to a deer yard in Norwich to learn about how this environment helps deer survive. We also learn about why it's a bad idea to feed deer.

Coyote Hunting Spurs Debate Over Ethics And Ecology

By & Feb 13, 2017
LeFion / iStock

Debate keeps raging over coyote hunting in Vermont — both about the ethics and the impact on the local ecosystem.