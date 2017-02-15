Outdoor Radio: The Elusive Lynx

Biologists Kent McFarland and Sara Zahendra traveled by snowmobile into the wilderness of the Northeast Kingdom in hopes of spotting a Canada lynx or lynx tracks.

They were joined at the Victory Basin Wildlife Management Area by Vermont Fish And Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier, technician Tony Smith and Kim Royer, who is Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Fish And Wildlife.

There were no signs of lynx, but we learn about the animal's habitat, threats to this endangered species and what's being done to preserve it. They also explain the 'camera traps' the department uses to track wildlife activity.

